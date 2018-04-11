FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 6:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico sets May Maya price for international buyers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its May term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and
the Far East, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:  
    
 DESTINATION        APRIL CONSTANT     MAY CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------  ----------------
 AMERICAS                                    
 Maya crude             -3.30             -1.50
 Isthmus crude          +1.90             +3.80
 Olmeca crude           +3.25             +4.75
                                             
 U.S WEST COAST                              
 Maya crude             -3.40             -1.65
 Isthmus crude          +1.90             +3.80
                                             
 EUROPE                                      
 Maya crude             -6.60             -5.65
 Isthmus crude          -2.40             -1.75
 Olmeca crude           -1.50             -0.50
                                             
 FAR EAST                                    
 Maya crude             -9.20             -9.20
 Isthmus crude          -1.75             -1.65
 ----------------  ---------------   ---------------
 
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K

ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20
(Brent dated) + K

OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent
dated) + K

OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K

MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K

 (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
