TABLE-Mexico sets April Maya price for international buyers

    MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Petróleos Mexicanos, or Pemex          , revised its
April term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its
international customers, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the U.S. Gulf Coast, the Americas' Atlantic Coast and the
Caribbean; the U.S. West Coast and Americas' Pacific Coast;
Europe, and Asia:
    
   DESTINATION     MARCH CONSTANT  APRIL CONSTANT
 ----------------  --------------  ---------------
 U.S. GULF COAST,                         
    AMERICAS'                      
 ATLANTIC COAST &                  
    CARIBBEAN                      
 Maya crude            -0.35            -0.35
                                   
 Isthmus crude         +3.65            +3.65
                                   
 Olmeca crude          +6.00            +6.00
                                   
                                          
  U.S WEST COAST                          
   & AMERICAS'                     
  PACIFIC COAST                    
 Maya crude            +0.30            +0.30
 Isthmus crude         +3.65            +3.65
                                          
      EUROPE                              
 Maya crude            -6.15            -5.35
                                   
 Isthmus crude         -1.20            -1.80
                                   
 Olmeca crude          -1.10            -1.10
                                          
       ASIA                               
 Maya crude            -8.30            -7.35
                                   
 Isthmus crude         -2.00            -1.50
                                   
 ----------------  --------------  ---------------
       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Chang)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
