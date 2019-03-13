TABLE-Mexico sets April Maya price for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, or Pemex , revised its April term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the U.S. Gulf Coast, the Americas' Atlantic Coast and the Caribbean; the U.S. West Coast and Americas' Pacific Coast; Europe, and Asia: DESTINATION MARCH CONSTANT APRIL CONSTANT ---------------- -------------- --------------- U.S. GULF COAST, AMERICAS' ATLANTIC COAST & CARIBBEAN Maya crude -0.35 -0.35 Isthmus crude +3.65 +3.65 Olmeca crude +6.00 +6.00 U.S WEST COAST & AMERICAS' PACIFIC COAST Maya crude +0.30 +0.30 Isthmus crude +3.65 +3.65 EUROPE Maya crude -6.15 -5.35 Isthmus crude -1.20 -1.80 Olmeca crude -1.10 -1.10 ASIA Maya crude -8.30 -7.35 Isthmus crude -2.00 -1.50 ---------------- -------------- --------------- FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North Slope + Kern River) + K (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Chang)