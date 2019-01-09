Company News
TABLE-Mexico sets Feb Maya price for US, European buyers

    MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its February term pricing
formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas,
Europe and the Far East, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
       
   DESTINATION       JAN CONSTANT      FEB CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              +1.55             -0.35
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +3.50             +3.65
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +5.70             +6.00
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Maya crude              +1.30             -0.20
 Isthmus crude           +3.50             +3.65
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -7.85             -7.85
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.20             -1.20
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -1.50             -1.10
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude              -8.35             -9.25
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.10             -2.00
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula  

