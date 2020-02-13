Company News
February 13, 2020 / 12:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Mexico sets March Maya price for international buyers

3 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its February pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and
the Far East, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
       
   DESTINATION       MAR CONSTANT      FEB CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
 U.S. Gulf Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
 Atlantic Coast,                      
  The Caribbean                       
 Maya crude              -8.05             -8.05
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -4.95             -5.75
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -0.60             -0.35
                                      
                                             
 U.S. West Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
  Pacific Coast                       
 Maya crude              -6.25             -6.25
 Isthmus crude           -5.40             -3.50
                                             
  Europe, India,                             
 the Middle East                      
 Maya crude             -10.80            -11.35
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -5.65             -5.65
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -3.25             -1.35
                                             
     Far East                                
 Maya crude              -7.05             -6.80
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.40             -1.50
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
    
MAYA TO AMERICAS AND CARIBBEAN: 0.65 WTI HOU + 0.35 ICE BRENT +
K 
    
MAYA TO EUROPE, INDIA AND MIDDLE EAST: ICE BRENT + K
        
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    


 (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below