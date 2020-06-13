Company News
June 13, 2020 / 12:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets July Maya price for international buyers

2 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its July term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the
company said on Friday.
    The following table lists adjustments to price constants for
Pemex's flagship Maya heavy crude, as well as its Isthmus and
Olmeca grades, to buyers in the Americas, Europe and Asia:
       
   DESTINATION       JUNE CONSTANT     JULY CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 U.S. Gulf Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
 Atlantic Coast,                      
  The Caribbean                       
 Maya crude              -4.20             -3.55
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -3.90             -3.50
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -0.55             -2.10
                                      
                                             
 U.S. West Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
  Pacific Coast                       
 Maya crude              -4.40             -4.85
 Isthmus crude           -1.25             -0.45
                                             
  Europe, India,                             
 the Middle East                      
 Maya crude             -11.95             -8.20
                                      
 Isthmus crude          -10.45             -6.70
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -8.20             -6.05
                                             
     Far East                                
 Maya crude              -8.15             -5.40
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -7.65             -3.75
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 
 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
