TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets July Maya price for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its July term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Friday. The following table lists adjustments to price constants for Pemex's flagship Maya heavy crude, as well as its Isthmus and Olmeca grades, to buyers in the Americas, Europe and Asia: DESTINATION JUNE CONSTANT JULY CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- U.S. Gulf Coast, The Americas' Atlantic Coast, The Caribbean Maya crude -4.20 -3.55 Isthmus crude -3.90 -3.50 Olmeca crude -0.55 -2.10 U.S. West Coast, The Americas' Pacific Coast Maya crude -4.40 -4.85 Isthmus crude -1.25 -0.45 Europe, India, the Middle East Maya crude -11.95 -8.20 Isthmus crude -10.45 -6.70 Olmeca crude -8.20 -6.05 Far East Maya crude -8.15 -5.40 Isthmus crude -7.65 -3.75 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)