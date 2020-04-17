Company News
April 17, 2020 / 11:32 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets May Maya price for international buyers

3 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, April 17 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its May term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the
company said on Friday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
for Pemex's flagship Maya heavy crude, as well as its Isthmus
and Olmeca grades, to buyers in the Americas, Europe and Asia:
       
   DESTINATION      APRIL CONSTANT     MAY CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 U.S. Gulf Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
 Atlantic Coast,                      
  The Caribbean                       
 Maya crude             -10.05             -5.85
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -9.95             -5.45
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -2.75             -1.80
                                      
                                             
 U.S. West Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
  Pacific Coast                       
 Maya crude              -9.45             -4.40
 Isthmus crude           -9.05             -2.45
                                             
  Europe, India,                             
 the Middle East                      
 Maya crude             -12.80            -12.80
                                      
 Isthmus crude          -10.65            -12.35
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -4.60             -7.35
                                             
     Far East                                
 Maya crude             -10.05             -9.15
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -7.20             -8.25
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):

MAYA TO AMERICAS AND CARIBBEAN: 0.65 WTI HOU + 0.35 ICE BRENT +
K 
    
MAYA TO EUROPE, INDIA AND MIDDLE EAST: ICE BRENT + K
        
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K



 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia
Editing by Sonya hepinstall)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below