TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets Maya November prices for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its November term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and the Far East, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION OCT CONSTANT NOV CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- - U.S. Gulf Coast, The Americas' Atlantic Coast, The Caribbean Maya crude +0.50 +1.50 Isthmus crude +2.75 +1.10 Olmeca crude +4.45 +2.90 U.S. West Coast, The Americas' Pacific Coast Maya crude +0.95 +2.05 Isthmus crude +2.75 +1.10 Europe, India, the Middle East Maya crude +0.35 +5.35 Isthmus crude +0.70 +1.10 Olmeca crude +0.30 -1.15 Far East Maya crude -4.95 -4.65 Isthmus crude +0.05 -0.20 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North Slope + Kern River) + K (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)