FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 8, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets September Maya price for international buyers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its September term pricing
formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas,
Europe and Asia, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
for the company's international buyers:
           
   DESTINATION       AUG CONSTANT      SEPT CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              +2.30             +3.45
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +2.80             +4.60
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +4.85             +6.65
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Maya crude              +2.15             +3.35
 Isthmus crude           +3.60             +5.40
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -3.25             -3.45
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -0.75             -0.80
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -1.50             -1.50
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude              -6.50             -6.85
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -0.35             -1.05
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
    
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 

 (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Alire Garcia)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.