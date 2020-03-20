Company News
TABLE-Pemex makes downward adjustment to oil price formulas for April

    MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's national oil
company Pemex           revised its April term pricing formulas
for crude shipped to its international customers, moving down
prices for its flagship Maya heavy crude and other exportable
grades, the company said on Friday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and Asia:
       
   DESTINATION      MARCH CONSTANT    APRIL CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 U.S. Gulf Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
 Atlantic Coast,                      
  The Caribbean                       
 Maya crude              -8.05            -10.05
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -4.95             -9.95
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -0.60             -2.75
                                      
                                             
 U.S. West Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
  Pacific Coast                       
 Maya crude              -6.25             -9.45
 Isthmus crude           -5.40             -9.05
                                             
  Europe, India,                             
 the Middle East                      
 Maya crude             -10.80            -12.80
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -5.65            -10.65
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -3.25             -4.60
                                             
     Far East                                
 Maya crude              -7.05            -10.05
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.40             -7.20
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):

MAYA TO AMERICAS AND CARIBBEAN: 0.65 WTI HOU + 0.35 ICE BRENT +
K 
    
MAYA TO EUROPE, INDIA AND MIDDLE EAST: ICE BRENT + K
        
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K


 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Marianna Parraga)
