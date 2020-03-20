TABLE-Pemex makes downward adjustment to oil price formulas for April

MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's national oil company Pemex revised its April term pricing formulas for crude shipped to its international customers, moving down prices for its flagship Maya heavy crude and other exportable grades, the company said on Friday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and Asia: DESTINATION MARCH CONSTANT APRIL CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- U.S. Gulf Coast, The Americas' Atlantic Coast, The Caribbean Maya crude -8.05 -10.05 Isthmus crude -4.95 -9.95 Olmeca crude -0.60 -2.75 U.S. West Coast, The Americas' Pacific Coast Maya crude -6.25 -9.45 Isthmus crude -5.40 -9.05 Europe, India, the Middle East Maya crude -10.80 -12.80 Isthmus crude -5.65 -10.65 Olmeca crude -3.25 -4.60 Far East Maya crude -7.05 -10.05 Isthmus crude -1.40 -7.20 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA TO AMERICAS AND CARIBBEAN: 0.65 WTI HOU + 0.35 ICE BRENT + K MAYA TO EUROPE, INDIA AND MIDDLE EAST: ICE BRENT + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Marianna Parraga)