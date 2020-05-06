Mexico gives oil firms more time to get permits due to coronavirus

MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s oil regulator will extend the time companies have to secure needed permits and plan approvals through the end of this month because of the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Deadlines will be suspended until at least May 31, according to the regulator known as the National Hydrocarbons Commission.

Since last month, the commission’s governing body has been holding virtual sessions in an effort to prevent project delays. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Peter Cooney)