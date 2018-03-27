FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 5:29 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Mexico awards 4 of 13 oil blocks in Tampico-Misantla-Veracruz basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Mexico on Tuesday awarded four of 13 shallow-water oil and gas blocks in the Tampico-Misantla-Veracruz basin, with state-run Pemex, Mexico’s Citla Energy, Spain’s Cepsa, Britain’s Capricorn Energy and Germany’s DEA Deutsche Erdoel posting winning bids.

Nine blocks in the basin, in the Gulf of Mexico, received no bids. In the first part of Tuesday’s auction, four of 14 blocks in the Burgos basin were awarded.

The auction is the last take place before Mexico’s July 1 presidential election, and it has been clouded by fears the leftist presidential frontrunner could seek to roll back the energy reform that paved the way for such tenders. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Adriana Barrera and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter)

