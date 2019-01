MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The head of Mexico’s central bank said on Thursday that the country’s economy and inflation rate could be negatively affected if fuel distribution problems persist.

“We hope that this can be normalized as soon as possible and that it has the least possible impact,” Alejandro Diaz de Leon said at an event in Mexico City. A government plan to crack down on fuel theft has sparked gasoline shortages. (Reporting by Skaky Espejo; Editing by Michael O’Boyle)