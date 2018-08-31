FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
August 31, 2018 / 4:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexican oil auctions on hold until review-Lopez Obrador

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexican oil auctions are suspended until contracts already awarded over the past few years have been reviewed, President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

“They are suspended right now until the contracts are reviewed,” Lopez Obrador told reporters.

To date, more than 100 exploration and production contracts have been awarded to foreign and private oil companies following the enactment of a 2013 constitutional energy opening championed by the outgoing government of President Enrique Pena Nieto.

In July, the Mexican oil regulator postponed oil auctions planned for later this year until February, by which time Lopez Obrador will be in power. He takes office in December. (Reporting by Christine Murray Editing by Dave Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.