Energy

Mexico plans change to hydrocarbons law, enabling permit suspensions - document

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent a bill to Congress on Friday to modify the country’s hydrocarbons law that would allow suspensions of permits, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The draft bill, whose authenticity was confirmed by a congressional source, cited national security concerns as the justification for potential permit suspensions. (Reporting by Adrianna Barrera; writing by Cassandra Garrison)

