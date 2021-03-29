Mexico president says constitutional energy reform not preferred option

MEXICO CITY, March 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his government will be not be carrying out a constitutional reform of energy laws provided it is not necessary, and he reiterated his pledge to respect existing contracts in the industry.

Lopez Obrador was responding to questions at a regular news conference about a bill he has sent to Congress that could enable the government to suspend permits in the oil industry. (Reporting by Dave Graham)