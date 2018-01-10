FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 5:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico sets Feb Maya price for international buyers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its February term pricing
formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas,
Europe and the Far East, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
for Pemex's international buyers:
    
       
   DESTINATION       JAN CONSTANT      FEB CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -2.15             -2.05
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +1.80             +1.90
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +3.50             +3.50
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Maya crude              -4.30             -3.40
 Isthmus crude           -0.15             +1.20
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -5.35             -5.35
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.25             -1.25
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -1.50             -1.50
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude              -8.05             -8.25
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.05             -1.05
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

