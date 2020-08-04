Mexico should hold no new oil auctions - presidential memo

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico should hold no further new oil auctions, though tie-ups with private investors in the extraction or refining of oil are not ruled out provided this does not affect the national interest, a memorandum by the country’s president said.

