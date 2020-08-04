Bonds News
August 4, 2020 / 3:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico should hold no new oil auctions - presidential memo

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico should hold no further new oil auctions, though tie-ups with private investors in the extraction or refining of oil are not ruled out provided this does not affect the national interest, a memorandum by the country’s president said.

The 8-page memorandum seen by Reuters set out President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s priorities in Mexico’s key oil and energy sectors. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Additional reporting by Dave Graham Writing by Anthony Esposito)

