Mexico to cancel February auctions for oil and gas blocks - energy secretary

MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s energy secretary Rocio Nahle said on Saturday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s newly installed administration would cancel two bidding rounds for oil and gas areas scheduled for February.

They were slated to include auctions for 37 onshore blocks and 9 unconventional and conventional areas, including shale resources, Nahle told reporters at an event in the state of Chiapas. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Susan Thomas)