MEXICO CITY, April 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s 100,000 barrel per day contribution to a historic global oil output cut will only apply during May and June, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Wednesday.

The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries agreed on Sunday to remove 9.7 million barrels per day from oil markets to help offset a collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia;)