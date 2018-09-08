FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2018 / 6:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico's Lopez Obrador: Crude output to hit 2.6 mln bpd by end of his term

1 Min Read

VILLAHERMOSA, Mexico, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that crude production in the country is expected to reach 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of his administration, up from current levels of 1.8 million bpd.

Lopez Obrador, who takes office in December, added that new tenders for drilling oil wells announced this week will take place on state oil firm Pemex’s fields and shallow waters.

Lopez Obrador said earlier this week that the tenders will begin in December but did not provide further details. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera Writing by Julia Love Editing by Paul Simao)

