Mexico's Pemex declares force majeure on Isthmus crude oil - sources
November 29, 2017 / 7:58 AM / in an hour

Mexico's Pemex declares force majeure on Isthmus crude oil - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s national oil company Pemex has declared force majeure on the loading of Isthmus crude, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The producer informed buyers late on Tuesday the force majeure would affect cargoes loading in early December, the sources said.

Pemex has offered to replace Isthmus supplies with another Mexican crude grade, Maya, one of the sources said.

The source added that force majeure on Mexican crude loadings routinely happens during winter due to poor weather conditions and it usually lasts for a few days.

Pemex could not be immediately reached for comment as its office is closed during Asian hours.

Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai in NEW YORK; Editing by Tom Hogue

