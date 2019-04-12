Mexico's proven oil reserves fall 7 percent at start of 2019

MEXICO CITY, April 12 (Reuters) - Proven oil reserves in Mexico fell by around 7 percent at the start of 2019 compared with a year earlier to some 7.9 billion barrels of crude oil equivalent (boe), data from Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission showed on Friday.

Most of Mexico’s proven reserves belong to national oil company Pemex. A relatively small amount reflect discoveries made by private producers following a 2013-14 legislative overhaul that allowed them to operate fields on their own. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera Editing by Dave Graham)