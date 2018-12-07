Company News
December 7, 2018 / 6:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Mexico sets January Maya price for international buyers

2 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its January term pricing
formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers,
the company said on Friday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
   DESTINATION       DEC CONSTANT      JAN CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              +3.45             +1.55
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +5.00             +3.50
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +6.90             +5.70
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Maya crude              +3.20             +1.30
 Isthmus crude           +5.00             +3.50
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -6.00             -7.85
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.20             -1.20
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -1.50             -1.50
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude              -6.45             -8.35
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -0.60             -2.10
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 


 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Michael O'Boyle)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.