UPDATE 2-Mexican Congress approves controversial new energy legislation

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Congress on Thursday approved legislation to strengthen the market power of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) that would also allow the government to revoke permits for business involving oil and gas.

The overhauled hydrocarbons law is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s drive to roll back the last government’s liberalization of the energy market, which aimed to increase private investment in the industry and boost competition.

The legislation approved by the Senate grants the government the right to suspend permits for business including trade in oil and gas, based on “imminent danger to national security, energy security or the national economy.”

The bill, which had already passed the lower house of Congress, now passes to Lopez Obrador for promulgation.

It is part of a series of measures he has pursued to weaken private influence over the Mexican energy market, which he says has put Pemex and state power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) in existential peril, and cost taxpayers.

Lopez Obrador’s shake-up of the market has rattled investors and upset some of Mexico’s top trading partners, who argue the government is failing to properly respect contracts.

“It threatens the legal certainty in the operation of all the infrastructure operating,” Rosanety Barrios, an energy sector analyst and who helped craft the legislative changes in 2013 and 2014 that opened up the oil and gas market.

The new legislation could have repercussions for multinationals such as Royal Dutch Shell, BP PLC , Exxon Mobil Corp and Total SE, which entered Mexico’s fuel market after the reform.

Mexico has over 23,600 permits in force, of which more than 13,200 are for service stations. They also include storage, transportation, marketing and distribution, official data show.

Pemex is the big winner of the changes because it is the only player with enough storage capacity for petroleum products to comply with the new rules, analysts say.

Up to 40 percent of service station operators could end up without an supplier under the new law, Barrios said. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Alistair Bell)