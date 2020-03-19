Mexican Maya crude recovered $5.10/bbl as benchmarks bounced - Platts

MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - The official selling price of Mexico’s flagship Maya crude for U.S. Gulf Coast delivery gained $5.10 per barrel on Thursday, S&P Global Platts said, as benchmarks Brent and WTI reversed a portion of their losses.

Maya price closed at $18.02 per barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would get involved in the dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia over production cuts “at the appropriate time”, and the U.S. and Indian governments started negotiations to buy crude for their strategic reserves. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher, writing by Marianna Parraga)