Pemex launches offer to prepay 10 types of bonds $14.7 billion - document

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex on Thursday launched an offer to prepay 10 types of bonds with maturities between 2020 and 2023 for $14.7 billion, according to a public document.

The offer, which will expire on Wednesday next week, comes a day after the Mexican government announced a major capital injection for the troubled energy giant, which has more than $104 billion of financial debt. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Adriana Barrera; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Andrew Heavens)