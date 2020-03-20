UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex will need more government support: Fitch

(Adds details)

MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Friday that current low oil prices materially increase the need for Mexico to support national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, which it called the “most vulnerable” among its peers in Latin America.

Although Pemex’s liquidity position is currently adequate, its weak standalone credit profile limits its resilience to a downturn in oil prices and “materially increases its dependency on government support”, Fitch said in a statement.

The statement did not mention ratings changes. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Dave Graham)