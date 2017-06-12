FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Mexico's Pemex fined $20 mln for anti-competitive fuel practices
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 2 months ago

Mexico's Pemex fined $20 mln for anti-competitive fuel practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's antitrust watchdog has fined a division of state-owned oil company Pemex for failing to establish a competitive fuel market, the agency said on Monday.

Pemex's Industrial Transformation unit, responsible for a range of refining and transport activities, was fined nearly 369 million pesos ($20.3 million) for the "possible commission of a monopolistic practice... in the diesel market."

According to a statement from the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece), the Pemex unit has not complied with its obligations following a 2014 energy reform to refrain from offering discretional benefits for selected buyers and not arbitrarily suspend some sales and marketing contracts.

The Cofece decision can be challenged by Pemex within 15 days of being notified of the fine.

The company's press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

$1 = 18.1430 pesos Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.