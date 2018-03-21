Mexico oil regulator tells gov't: float part of Pemex on bourse

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - The Chief of Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) Juan Carlos Zepeda urged the government on Wednesday to float a minority stake in national oil and gas company Pemex on the stock exchange in Mexico.

“Make a constitutional reform. Establish... that Pemex will remain under state control and the majority of the shares will remain under state control. But allow Pemex to place shares in the market and raise capital,” Zepeda told Reuters in London.

“Regardless of the political party, regardless of the administration, there is no other way... There is no other alternative to make Pemex successful.” (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Toby Chopra)