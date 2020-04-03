Fitch joins S&P in downgrading Mexico's Pemex amid industry downturn, virus outbreak

April 3 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings cut Pemex’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+’ due to the deterioration of the Mexican state oil company’s stand-alone credit profile during the downturn in the global oil and gas industry.

The downgrade, which also comes as energy demand has slumped during the coronavirus outbreak, follows S&P Global Ratings’ cut of Pemex’s stand-alone credit profile last week. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)