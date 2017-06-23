FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 12:01 AM / 2 months ago

Mexico's Pemex sees restart of Salina Cruz refinery on July 30

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil producer Pemex said on Thursday that it expects to restart operations on July 30 at Salina Cruz, its largest oil refinery, after it was hit last week hit by flooding and subsequent fire that forced a shutdown of the plant.

The Pacific coast refinery is Mexico's biggest, with a daily processing capacity of 330,000 barrels of crude oil.

Pemex said it was focused on restarting operations, cleaning up and rehabilitating the plant's affected areas, and on general maintenance work.

Taking advantage of the plant shutdown, Pemex said it will perform maintenance work initially planned for April 2018, thereby "reducing the economic impact of the refinery shutdown." (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

