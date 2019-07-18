Bonds News
Mexican Energy Minister says planned Dos Bocas refinery project is irreversible

MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Thursday that a planned $8 billion refinery at the Gulf coast port of Dos Bocas would not be canceled.

The minister spoke in a radio interview as investors and ratings agencies are criticizing the project over concerns that it would divert funds away from Mexican state oil company Pemex’s more profitable exploration and production business. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Grant McCool)

