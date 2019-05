MADRID, May 29 (Reuters) - A former chief of Mexico’s state oil firm Pemex Emilio Lozoya was arrested on Tuesday in Palma de Mallorca after an arrest warrant was issued by Mexican authorities, a spokesman for the Spanish police said on Wednesday.

Lozoya headed Pemex from 2012 to 2016 and ran former president Enrique Pena Nieto’s election campaign. He is wanted for alleged bribery, tax fraud and other crimes. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)