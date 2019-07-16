Mexico's Pemex cannot comply with reduced sulfur content rule -company document

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, cannot currently comply with a new rule requiring less sulfur content for motor diesel, according to a document showing its business plan and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The document said that while Pemex implements measures to produce more low-sulfur diesel at its refineries, the state-owned firm has introduced some relevant legal measures. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Anthony Esposito; editing by Grant McCool)