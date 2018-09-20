FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico's Pemex reaches deal to see if Talos find reaches its block

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Pemex has reached a preliminary agreement with a consortium led by Talos Energy to evaluate whether the group’s find in the Gulf of Mexico extends into a neighboring Pemex block, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal, which covers territory in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, is the first of its kind for Pemex and will be in force for two years.

The Talos consortium includes Premier Oil and Sierra Oil & Gas. (Reporting by David Alire and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Julia Love)

