Mexican president says Pemex will oversee construction of new refinery

MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - The construction of Mexico’s new refinery will be overseen by state oil firm Pemex after the government declared the tender void, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Speaking during his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said the new refinery will be built “with the coordination, administration and supervision” of Pemex and the energy ministry. Construction will begin on June 2 and conclude by May 2022, Lopez Obrador said, adding that a third of the budget is available for the refinery. (Reporting by Diego Ore; writing by Julia Love)