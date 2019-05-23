Bonds News
May 23, 2019 / 10:18 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Mexico aims for $7.3 bln tax relief for troubled Pemex by 2021

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government aims to give tax relief for state oil firm Pemex of 138.7 billion pesos ($7.28 billion) in 2020-2021, according to a Pemex document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The company, which is lumbering under a heavy debt burden, said the reductions would be achieved by lowering a profit sharing tax to 54% by 2021 from a current 65%. The tax is the company’s principle financial contribution to the federal government.

$1 = 19.0415 Mexican pesos Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below