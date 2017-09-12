Mexico's Pemex says refinery electrical system damaged by quake

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Tuesday that electrical systems at its refinery near the epicenter of last week’s massive earthquake were damaged, but it expects to repair them shortly.

The system’s damaged turbogenerators will be fixed in the next few days at the Salina Cruz refinery, Pemex’s biggest, the company said in a statement.

“When the quake struck, the turbogenerators were turning normally and suffered some damage,” it said.

Pemex said it continues to evaluate the condition of the refinery’s industrial systems but has not detected other damage.