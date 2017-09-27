FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex sees Salina Cruz refinery restart 3rd week October
September 27, 2017

Mexico's Pemex sees Salina Cruz refinery restart 3rd week October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that it expected its Salina Cruz refinery, the country’s largest, to resume operations by the third week of October, after a series of natural disasters kept the facility offline.

Located on Mexico’s Pacific coast, operations at Salina Cruz were battered by flooding and a fire caused by a tropical storm in June and then two major earthquakes earlier this month.

Pemex, which had initially expected to restart operations by the end of September, said that despite the impact of the natural disasters it still expects to meet its annual crude production goal of 1.944 million barrels per day.

Salina Cruz features a crude processing capacity of 330,000 bpd, but has been operating far below that for several months. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

