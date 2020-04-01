Mexico's Pemex to maintain oil output amid falling demand, prices

MEXICO CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos will maintain crude production levels, the company said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic has eroded fuel demand around the world and oil prices dropped to historic lows.

Pemex, as the company is known, also said in a statement to the stock exchange that it will prioritize worker safety and that its gasoline storage terminals have enough stock to satisfy domestic demand. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by David Alire Garcia)