Mexico's Pemex will tender for partners in 7 onshore areas - energy regulator

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) said on Thursday that national oil company Pemex will tender for partners in 7 onshore areas to form joint venture projects.

The government of President Enrique Pena Nieto enacted a wide-ranging reform in 2013-2014 to encourage foreign investment and end the slide in oil output to multi-year lows. The reform ended Pemex’s 75-year monopoly over the energy sector, which is one of the key generators of revenue for the government. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)