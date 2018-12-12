Pemex's financial situation puts rating at risk - Mexican official

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A Mexican deputy finance minister said on Wednesday that the credit rating of state oil firm Pemex is at risk due to its delicate financial situation, not because of projects planned by the recently installed government.

Deputy Finance Minister Arturo Herrera, speaking at a congressional hearing, said the government must find additional capital to drive Pemex projects without taking on more debt. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham)