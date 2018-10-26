UPDATE 1-Higher oil prices push Mexico's Pemex to profit

(Adds details on results)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil company Pemex said on Friday it swung to profit in the third quarter, with higher oil prices and a foreign exchange gain boosting revenues almost a third from a year earlier.

Pemex, whose 75-year production monopoly over the oil and gas sector ended in 2013, reported 26.8 billion pesos ($1.43 billion) of net profit in the third quarter, compared with a 101.8 billion peso loss in the same period last year.

Revenue was 439.1 billion pesos, up from 333.5 billion pesos in the same period in 2017, thanks to higher export sales that resulted from higher crude prices, the company said.

Crude production was roughly 1.8 million barrels a day on average in the quarter, around 3 percent lower than the July-September period of last year.

Mexico’s peso strengthened around 5 percent against the dollar in the quarter, helping the company post an exchange rate gain of 94.7 billion pesos, Pemex said.