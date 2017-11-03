FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexican president to announce 'major' Pemex oil find -sources
November 3, 2017 / 6:54 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Mexican president to announce 'major' Pemex oil find -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail on location of find)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will announce a major onshore oil discovery by Pemex, two officials at the state-owned energy company said on Friday.

The discovery is in the municipality of Cosamaloapan in the eastern Gulf state of Veracruz, the sources said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The formal announcement is set to take place after midday on Friday at Pemex’s Tula refinery in the central state of Hidalgo. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Dave Graham and David Gregorio)

