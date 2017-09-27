FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex sees Salina Cruz refinery restart 3rd week of Oct
#Market News
September 27, 2017 / 7:04 PM / 22 days ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex sees Salina Cruz refinery restart 3rd week of Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on lost crude output, refinery data)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that it expected its Salina Cruz refinery, the country’s largest, to resume operations by the third week of October, after a series of natural disasters kept the facility offline.

Located on Mexico’s Pacific coast, operations at Salina Cruz were battered by flooding and a fire caused by a tropical storm in late June and then two major earthquakes earlier this month.

The company added that the natural disasters have made it necessary to reduce crude production as storage tanks hit record levels.

“We expect to resolve this situation after October and gradually recover production of oil as well as refined products,” the company said in a statement.

Pemex, which had initially expected to restart operations by the end of September, said that despite the impact of the natural disasters it still expects to meet its annual crude production goal of 1.944 million barrels per day.

In July, Salina Cruz did not process any crude while in August the facility processed 126,362 bpd, or about 38 percent of its 330,000 bpd capacity, according to government data. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)

