Mexican president says 'very large' oil field found in Tabasco state

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses to the nation at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday a “very large” oil discovery had been made in Tabasco, his home state in southern Mexico, as the government tries to revive crude output at state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Lopez Obrador revealed the discovery during a regular morning news conference, but gave no further details.

“We discovered a very large oil field in Tabasco,” he said.

Still, a source at Pemex told Reuters that the find was both “new and important”.

Lopez Obrador said more details would come on March 18 in Tabasco, where he is due to mark the anniversary of the 1938 nationalization of the oil industry. The event would be held at the Dzimpona-1EXP onshore well in Tabasco, the source said.

In 2019, Pemex announced the discovery of a separate large oil field also in Tabasco.