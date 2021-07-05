Mexico chooses Pemex to operate Zama oilfield -document, sources

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Mexican state oil firm Pemex is pictured during a visit by Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at Cadereyta refinery, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s energy ministry has selected state-owned Pemex to operate a southern Mexico oilfield it shares with a consortium led by U.S. company Talos Energy, according to a document and three people close to the decision.

Both Pemex and Talos had argued that they could best develop the Zama field, estimated to hold nearly 700 million barrels of oil, and said they had most of the oil reserves in their part of the deposit.

The document, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, showed that Energy Minister Rocio Nahle on Friday notified Pemex president Octavio Romero of the decision.

“We have decided to designate Pemex Exploration and Production as the operator of the unified area,” the letter said.

The letter also stated that Pemex had said in June that it had the financial capacity to develop the project, held 50.43% of the reserves on its side of the reservoir and already had nearby infrastructure for receiving, storing and exporting the crude oil.

Neither Pemex, Talos nor the Energy Ministry responded immediately to requests for comment.

Zama’s reserves, which extend into Pemex’s neighboring area Uchukil in the southern Gulf of Mexico, were discovered by the Talos-led consortium in 2017 and were the biggest Mexican oil discovery by a private company in decades.

The other members of the consortium are Germany’s Wintershall Dea and Britain’s Harbour Energy, previously known as Premier Oil.

The group and Pemex have been in talks since last year over how to estimate each portion of the field’s reserves and decide who would be in the best position to operate it.