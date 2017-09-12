UPDATE 2-Pemex expects Salina Cruz refinery to be back online in 3-4 weeks

(Adds Pemex refinery boss comments)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex expects Salina Cruz refinery, the country’s largest, to be up and running in three or four weeks once it has repaired the electrical system damaged by an earthquake last week.

Pemex’s refinery boss Carlos Murrieta said on the radio that the earthquake damaged the turbogenerators at Salina Cruz refinery, which lies near the epicenter of Thursday’s quake and can handle up to 330,000 barrels per day.

He said that he expected the southwestern refinery, which was shut down following the 8.1 magnitude quake, to be fully operational in three to four weeks.

Murrieta said that Mexico’s fuel needs were covered for two months as Pemex bought extra fuel shipments after hurricane Harvey interrupted fuel exports from the crucial U.S. energy hub of Houston. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by W Simon and Grant McCool)