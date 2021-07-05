Mexico picks Pemex to run major oil discovery, in snub to U.S. firm

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico tapped state-owned Pemex to run a major shared oil find over the private consortium led by a U.S. oil company that first discovered it, in the latest win for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s nationalistic energy policies.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Mexican state oil firm Pemex is pictured during a visit by Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at Cadereyta refinery, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

The disputed deposit, believed to hold some 700 million barrels oil, is thought to straddle two neighboring blocks in the southern Gulf of Mexico, one belonging to Pemex and the other to a private consortium of oil companies led by Houston-based Talos Energy.

The Mexican government awarded Pemex the rights to operate the potentially lucrative offshore Zama discovery in a letter from the energy ministry dated July 2. It decided in Pemex’s favor even though a Talos-led consortium won the rights to drill in a competitive 2015 oil auction, announced the discovery of the Zama well that gave name to the deposit two years later, and has argued that it should run the project.

It was the first major oil discovery by foreign companies after reforms spearheaded by Mexico’s previous administration opened up the country’s energy sector to foreign and private producers, which Lopez Obrador has taken steps to roll back.

Talos said in a statement it was “very disappointed” by the ministry’s decision, adding that it would explore all legal and strategic options to maximize value for its shareholders from Zama.

Talos and its partners have invested more than $250 million in the project, drilling four exploratory wells so far, while Pemex has yet to drill on its side of the shared deposit.

U.S. officials have in the past highlighted Talos’ legal rights to the project, and some have suggested it could be subject to a challenge under the investment protections of the USMCA, the trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The other members of the Talos-led consortium are Germany’s Wintershall Dea and Britain’s Harbour Energy.

SPLIT RIFT

The energy ministry’s letter cited Pemex’s technical know-how and nearby oil infrastructure as reasons giving it an edge, and cited a third-party study that concluded that Pemex’s block holds a slight majority of the oil below.

Last year, Talos commissioned a study by an independent appraiser that concluded the Talos block held about 60% of the deposit, while the Pemex side held the remaining 40%. Pemex has used that same appraiser in the past.

The field, located in water at a depth of 550 feet (168 meters) is significantly deeper than most of Pemex’s shallow-water projects in the southern Gulf.

“We have decided to designate Pemex Exploration and Production as the operator of the unified area,” the letter said.

The letter backed the heavily-indebted Pemex’s claims from June that it had the financial capacity to develop the project and had nearby infrastructure for receiving, storing and exporting the crude.

Talos and Pemex had been negotiating for more than a year over which side would run the project, as well as over a preliminary split of the project’s reserves.

Talos has significant experience developing projects at similar depths on the U.S. side of the Gulf.

In May, Talos criticized the results of an initial evaluation by the third-party engineering firm engaged by all the companies that calculated an initial reserves split of 49.6% for the consortium and 50.4% for Pemex.

Neither Pemex nor the energy ministry responded to requests for comment.